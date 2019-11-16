Live Soccer TV

Watch: Why Messi shushed Tite

Watch: Why Messi shushed Brazil coach Tite in Argentina’s 1-0 win vs the Selecao

November 16, 2019 By Ali M.
Topics: Lionel Messi, Tite, Argentina, Brazil, International Friendly
The 32-year-old superstar was caught telling the Selecao boss to be silent and here's why.

On Friday, Brazil and Argentina locked horns in a highly-anticipated friendly. The last time these two sides faced off, La Albiceleste lost 2-0, albeit in controversial manner, which resulted in Lionel Messi accusing CONMEBOL of rigging the tournament in favor of the Selecao.

Those allegations saw him get slapped with an international ban. He made his return in the clash with Brazil and scored the only goal of the game, netting the winning strike in the 13th minute to lift the Superclasico de las Americas.

However, one moment caught many people’s attention during the game and that was an incident involving the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and Brazil coach Tite.

The 32-year-old was seen silencing the Selecao boss. The reason: Tite was demanding the referee show the Argentine icon a yellow card.

The Barcelona superstar committed an illegal tackle which the Brazil boss believe merited a booking. He made his feelings known to the match official and La Pulga responded by shushing the 58-year-old. Watch the incident in the video below.

Tite spoke about their altercation after the game, saying (as per Goal): "I complained because he [Messi] should have been shown a yellow card and he told me to shut my mouth and I told him to shut his mouth. And that was it."

He then added: "I don't want to answer anymore on it. You need a strong referee because he'll swallow you… It should have been a card, I was right to complain."

Despite the win, Argentina are still in need of a lot of work. Next up for them is a clash with Uruguay as the continue preparations for the next year’s Copa America campaign.

